Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RRR traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 74,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

