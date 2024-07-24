Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $105.30, but opened at $109.00. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $108.68, with a volume of 1,353,067 shares changing hands.

The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,834,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

