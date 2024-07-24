Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.100-11.400 EPS.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.6 %
SHW traded down $5.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.10. 162,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
