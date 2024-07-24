Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.100-11.400 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $337.14. 268,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.63 and its 200-day moving average is $314.07. The company has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.