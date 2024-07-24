Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 12th

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Shutterstock has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years. Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

NYSE SSTK traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $41.34. 10,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

