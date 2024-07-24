Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.14.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE:SIA opened at C$15.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current year.

About Sienna Senior Living

Get Free Report

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

