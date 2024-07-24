Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,439 shares of company stock worth $3,905,479. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

