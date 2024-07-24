Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut Sleep Country Canada from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.79.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:ZZZ traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 101,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,924. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$21.31 and a 1-year high of C$35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.24.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Further Reading

