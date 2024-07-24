Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Lowered to Sell at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.79.

TSE ZZZ traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$34.84. 101,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,924. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

