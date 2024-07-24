Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

TSE ZZZ opened at C$34.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.31 and a 1 year high of C$35.16.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. Analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.