State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $41.51.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

