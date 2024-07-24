State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 14,080 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2,745.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,308,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 581,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,291,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,782,000 after purchasing an additional 172,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Bankshares by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

