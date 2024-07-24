State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 31,231 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 269.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after buying an additional 181,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $4,137,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.06. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,023 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

