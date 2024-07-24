State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,082 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONB. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 75,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

