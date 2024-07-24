State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in KB Home by 2,728.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 642,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 620,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,896,000 after buying an additional 263,194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 111,474 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 129,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

NYSE:KBH opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

