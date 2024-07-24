State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,239,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,486,000 after buying an additional 105,716 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $1,080,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

