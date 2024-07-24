State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,888 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Badger Meter by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Badger Meter by 8,666.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Badger Meter stock opened at $204.41 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $206.57. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.79.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

