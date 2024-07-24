State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,150 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 86,293 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMAT opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $90.56.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

