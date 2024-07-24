State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 875.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.27. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.