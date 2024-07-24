State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

