State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.72.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

