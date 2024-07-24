State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,573,863.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.30.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

