State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,846 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of INSP opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.22. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $304.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.