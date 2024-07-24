TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,215 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 49,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average is $160.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

