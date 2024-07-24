Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.250-19.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.25-$19.45 EPS.
Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE TDY traded up $8.46 on Wednesday, reaching $410.63. 80,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,468. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.20.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
