Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.53.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $246.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The firm has a market cap of $785.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

