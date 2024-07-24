Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

TSLA opened at $246.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.08 and its 200-day moving average is $191.00. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $785.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

