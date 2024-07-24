Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Sell Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.18.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $28.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.54. 76,741,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,595,570. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $693.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

