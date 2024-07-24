Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $1.24-1.48 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.480 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

TXN traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,466. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.29. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.