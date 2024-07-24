The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NTB stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

