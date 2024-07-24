The Ensign Group (ENSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. The Ensign Group has set its FY24 guidance at $5.29-5.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.290-5.470 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.25. 13,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.20. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

