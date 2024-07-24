The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $20.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $208.53 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.17. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.94.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

