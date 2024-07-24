ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of ThredUp worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDUP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ThredUp by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in ThredUp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 746.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 77,415 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TDUP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $492,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at $438,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,910 shares of company stock worth $1,349,639 over the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDUP

ThredUp Profile

(Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.