Travelzoo (TZOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,142,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,647,680.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $653,225. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

