UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,875,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $845,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

UFPI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.74. 8,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,142. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

