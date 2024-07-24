US Bancorp DE Sells 356 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lear were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.41. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

