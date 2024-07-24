USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

USCB Financial has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of USCB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,162. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. USCB Financial has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $298.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.40.

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $60,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,219.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $60,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,219.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 19,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $214,879.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,421 shares in the company, valued at $751,069.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,789 shares of company stock worth $425,297 in the last 90 days. 48.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

