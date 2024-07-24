Vale (VALE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Vale to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, analysts expect Vale to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Vale has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

