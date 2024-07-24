Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 14,701 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Tetra Tech worth $954,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $221.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

