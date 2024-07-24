Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 226,547 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $979,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RHP opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

