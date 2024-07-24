Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 263 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.98% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,097,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $374.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.