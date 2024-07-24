Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.55% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $1,036,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 76,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 833,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

