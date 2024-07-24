Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 109,746 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lear worth $872,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $79,611,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $5,847,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average of $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

