Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 13,018 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,539,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of MarketAxess worth $995,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,584,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $221.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.05 and its 200 day moving average is $218.24. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

