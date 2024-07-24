Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 176,332 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 176,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of STAG Industrial worth $1,008,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush raised STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

