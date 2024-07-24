Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 176,449 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $1,039,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares in the company, valued at $27,582,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

