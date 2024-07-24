Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,133,078 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.07% of UiPath worth $911,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UiPath by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,969 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 267,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,285 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

