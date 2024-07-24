Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 278,283 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $920,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $182.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

