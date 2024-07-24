Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 65,472 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,254,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.69% of Onto Innovation worth $951,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $209.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.