Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,267,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.15% of DaVita worth $865,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in DaVita by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,076,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,626,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.84.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

